Johnson, Cheryl Irene

PALMYRA: It is with very heavy hearts that we announce that on November 17th, Cheryl Irene Johnson entered into rest with loving husband, Jay and daughter, Jennifer by her side at Strong Memorial hospital after a sudden illness.

She was born on May 30th, 1951, in Rochester, NY to the late John and Alice Mason.

She is survived her husband of 53 years, Jay A Johnson; her daughter, Jennifer Johnson; her sisters, Barb Beach (Mason) and Pam Mason; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her younger sister, Gloria Develder (Mason). She is to be cremated with no service or calling hours in respect to the privacy of the family. There will be a celebration of life for family members at a later date.

