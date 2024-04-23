Johnson, Cleall (Collier)

SODUS: Went to be with the Lord, peacefully on April 22, 2024 at the Pines of Peace. She was 90, born on March 25, 1934. Predeceased by her sisters, Shirley DeSain (Frank), and Connie DeNagel (Raymond). She is survived by her loving husband of 70 1/2 years, Sherwood; son, James (Susan) Johnson; daughter, Kathy Wessie; grandchildren, Kate (Greg) Andrukat, Jessica Johnson (Andrew), Matthew (Erin) Kearns, Joelle (Ryan) Schnell; great-grandchildren, Stella, Lily, Jackson, Pierson, Mason and Miller;.

Cleall graduated from Newark High in 1951. She married Sherwood in August of 1953 and worked for Chase Lincoln Bank for 38 year; retired and then worked part time at the Paris shop for 10 years. She helped her husband on the farm in early years. She was a loving, spiritual, strong woman who will be greatly missed by her family and friends,

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, 3:00PM, April 27, 2024 at the Second Reformed Church, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Second Reformed Church or The Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com