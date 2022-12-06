Powered by Dark Sky
December 6th 2022, Tuesday
×
Johnson, Gerald E

by WayneTimes.com
December 6, 2022

FAIR HAVEN/SODUS: Age 84, formally of Sodus passed away December 2nd at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Gerald served in the US Army as a member of the 24th Evacuation Mobile Hospital providing medical care and treatment for all types of combat causalities. Upon discharge from the Army, he was a loyal employee of The Sodus Cold Storage. He recently resided in Fair Haven to be closer to family.

He is survived by sister; Norma Brautigam; step-daughter, Charlene Moulton; nieces, Sherri (John) Viele, Kim (Jerry)Thompson, Debbie (Mike) Woodland, Tammy Robinson, Barbara Davis and their families; brother-in-law, Robert Shultz; and sister-in-law, Joyce Johnson.

There will be a private burial at Sodus Rural Cemetery and a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Homes, Wolcott, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. 

Local Weather

