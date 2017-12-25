Monday, December 25, 2017
Call Us: (315) 986-4300
Renew/Subscribe
HomeObituariesJohnson, Hilda C.
Obituaries

Johnson, Hilda C.

Wayne TimesWayne Times

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 23, 2017 at age 97. Predeceased by husband: Maynard; siblings: Harold and Vern Collier, and Dorothy Klingenberger. Survived by sister: Fern Collward, brother in law: Jack Klingenberger; nieces and nephews: Barry Collward, Roslyn (Jorge) Sanchez, Amy (Michael) Cahill, Donald (Kayt) and Scott (Lisa) Klingenberger, Brian (Donna) Collier, Brenda (Michael) Gowan, Noel and Amy Johnson, Fay (Marc) Kahn and Mary (Paul) Slotegraaf; several great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on December 27, 2017 from 4pm – 6pm at Young Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 6pm. Memorials to: Williamson Presbyterian Church, Building Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Related Stories

Obituaries

Budinock, Dawn Marie (Shanley)

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WOLCOTT: Age 58, died peacefully while surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, December 22, 2017. Dawn is survived by her husband, John, of 32 years. Her daughters, Alyssa (Dylan), and Kara. Sister, Darlene (Rick) Stevens, and brother, John “Skip” Shanley. Sisters-in-law, Christine, Nickoline, and Maureen. Nieces and Nephews, Alex (Stacy), Eric (Sara), Sabrina, Nicholas, Kasey, and Quinn. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ruth Shanley, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Nick and Helen Budinock. Dawn was born April 8, 1959 in Batavia, NY...