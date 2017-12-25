Johnson, Hilda C.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 23, 2017 at age 97. Predeceased by husband: Maynard; siblings: Harold and Vern Collier, and Dorothy Klingenberger. Survived by sister: Fern Collward, brother in law: Jack Klingenberger; nieces and nephews: Barry Collward, Roslyn (Jorge) Sanchez, Amy (Michael) Cahill, Donald (Kayt) and Scott (Lisa) Klingenberger, Brian (Donna) Collier, Brenda (Michael) Gowan, Noel and Amy Johnson, Fay (Marc) Kahn and Mary (Paul) Slotegraaf; several great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on December 27, 2017 from 4pm – 6pm at Young Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 6pm. Memorials to: Williamson Presbyterian Church, Building Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com