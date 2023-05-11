Johnson I, Ronald P. 

SODUS: Ronald passed away on May 3, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He worked and retired from Xerox Corp. Ron was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was predeceased by his great grandson, Jared Brooks; siblings, Richard (Elizabeth), Ralph (Martha), William Johnson, and Emily (Vic) Wagner; sister-in-law, Annette McKay.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Jane Johnson; children, Pam (Dennis) Brooks, Melinda Johnson, Ronald (Tammy Parmalee) Johnson II, John (Lynda) Johnson; grandchildren, John (AJ) Brooks, Rebecca (Scott) Binsack, Zackary Brooks, Denny (Sarah) Brooks, Crystal (Erik) Rasmussen, Carrie Johnson, Grace Parmalee and Max Parmalee; great grandchildren, Marley, Morgan, Alex, McKenna, Tobin, Kingston, Remi, Phoebe, Bianca, Isabell, and Lillian; sister-in-law, Gladys Johnson; brother-in-law, Francis McKay; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

All services are private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.