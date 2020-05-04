Obituaries
Johnson, Jr., Larry “Crazy”
SODUS: Age 65, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2020. He is survived by his wife, of 40 years, Bonnie; sisters, Penny Vanderlinde and Charlee Johnson; stepson, Clark Engelsen, Jr.; grandchildren, Chelsea and Cody Engelsen; several nieces and nephews; Livin Proof members and a host of other relatives and friends. At the family’s request, no calling hours or services will be observed. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
Latest News
Daily COVID-19 Updates in Wayne County
Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 5/4/20, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our...
Heart disease main underlying condition in COVID-19 deaths
SALEM, Ore. (AP) Oregon health officials have reported that most, if not all, the roughly 100 people who died in...
Sodus resident receives National Athletic Training Scholarship
AMHERST, N.Y. – Daemen College student Moriah Gregory has been selected to receive a highly regarded Richard E. Vandervoort Memorial...
