Johnson, Jr., Larry “Crazy” 

SODUS: Age 65, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2020. He is survived by his wife, of 40 years, Bonnie; sisters, Penny Vanderlinde and Charlee Johnson; stepson, Clark Engelsen, Jr.; grandchildren, Chelsea and Cody Engelsen; several nieces and nephews; Livin Proof members and a host of other relatives and friends. At the family’s request, no calling hours or services will be observed. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.