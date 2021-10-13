Johnson, Kay (Greene)

June 6, 1951-Sept. 24, 2021

MACEDON/FAIRPORT: Kay passed away suddenly at home, at the age of 70, on September 24, 2021. She was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Greene, mother Helen Greene, sister Judith and brother Michael Greene. She is survived by her nephew, Erik Haslun and her friends: Kathy McMahon, Jim (Tracy) CAstle, Glenn (Kay) Bullock, Thomas (Carol) Hulbert, Gerald Jordan, Kitty (Tom) Barg and Debbie (Dan) Pritchard; as well as many friends from work and classmates.

She was a graduate of the Class of 1969 at Palmyra-Macedon School. Kay was a bus monitor and driver for Palmyra-Macedon School District for many years. She enjoyed working with kids of all ages. She was not only a classmate, co-worker, and family member, but, most of all, a friend and sister to her closest friends. Kay was an amazing woman and such a caring soul to everyone she knew. Although she never had kids of her own, she was a mother to so many.

Kay was very much into politics and supporting veterans. She was a wonderful friend and an all-around genuine loving and caring person. Kay was a member of the C.A. Palmer Fife and Drum Corp.

May her spirit live on through all of the people who knew and loved her. You will forever be missed by your friends at breakfast each week. May you rest in Peace, Kay! No services at the request of Kay. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to our veterans or buy someone breakfast as she loved breakfast with her friends. Your spirit will live on now and always, Kay. Know that you were loved.