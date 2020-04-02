Johnson, Kenneth Arthur

SODUS: Age 90, passed away April 1st, 2020. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy A. Johnson; children, Barb (Butch) Fox, Stephen (Amy) Johnson, David (Cheryl) Johnson, Denise (Christopher) Wren, and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Johnson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Joe) Schell and many, many extended family and friends. Ken was an avid hunter, golfer, card player, casino goer, and was his children’s, grandchildren’s, and great grandchildren’s biggest sporting and events fan. Over the years he was involved in numerous community events. In 1976, he was recognized as the Sodus Citizen of the year. Ken played baseball for the Sodus Point Chiefs, coached Little League baseball, was an assistant Boy Scout Leader, a member of the Elks Club, a founding member of the Sodus Town Ambulance Corp and was an active member for 40 years, a member of the Sodus Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club. Kenneth retired from Rochester Gas & Electric in 1992, after 40 years of service, as a Line Foreman. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family, Sunday, April 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Sodus Town Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 344, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com