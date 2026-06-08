Johnson, Kent C

Williamson: It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kent C. Johnson, age 72, of Williamson, N.Y. He passed away suddenly on 6/3/2026.

Kent was a born tinkerer. His first job at age 10 was at a scrap yard, later he became a licensed auto mechanic and ran his own business. He dedicated the last 40 years of his life to Williamson Cold Storage as the ammonia engineer and manager.

Kent will be remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit and quick witted banter. He left us a sample of it on his tombstone.

He is survived by his son Greg, grandchildren Blake, Bryce, and Autumn, sister, Lynn (Lou), 2 nephews Brett and Zachary, a niece Briel, and his enduring soulmate, Cindy.

He was preceded in death by his precious baby son, Nicholas, his parents Clyde and Twyla, and his partner in crime older brother, Scott.

A private service will be held at the gravesite.

Kent remembered those in need on Thanksgiving and Christmas by donating to his favorite local charity, Make Spirits Bright in Webster.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com