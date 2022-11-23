Johnson, Larry 

ONTARIO: Larry passed away at age 87, on November 21, 2022. Larry was born in Rochester, NY to the late Floyd and Susie Johnson.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Sherry Clements.

Larry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Johnson; son, Rich (Debby) Johnson; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Manley (Alice) Johnson and Eugene (Bert) Johnson; several nieces and nephews.

Larry worked at Eastman Kodak as a model maker for 26 years. He was a skilled carpenter and handy man and in his spare time he built several houses. He was a genius at designing and making things easier to use.

He enjoyed photography and riding his three wheeled recumbent trike several miles each day.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Wednesday (November 30) from 1-3PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY, where a memorial services for Larry will be held at 3 PM.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.