Johnson, Leo Joseph

May 27, 1935- November 4, 2021

MACEDON: Leo, 86, passed away peacefully after spending the day surrounded by his loving family.

Leo and his wife of 66 years, Eleanor, built their family and life together in Macedon, NY. Leo taught all his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren the importance of family. His large family gathers to celebrate every moment, because he valued the importance of being together and enjoying all of life’s moments with one another. Leo demonstrated his strength, kindness, humor and acceptance to all those who knew him, and these qualities will continue to live on through all he instilled in his loved ones. As he said goodbye, he shared that he had a great and happy life. We will all strive to do the same by loving those around us, as he did.

Leo is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Eleanor; children Richard (Lynn) Johnson, Kathy (Nick) Cretekos, Karen, Donny, and Mark Johnson; grandchildren Melanie Johnson, Michelle (Anthony) Lewis, Matt (Heather) Johnson, Stacy (Andy) Williams, Eleni (Brian) Gilbert, Heidi (John) Larick, and Shelby Johnson; 10 great grandchildren; sisters Rita (Walter) Dorofy, Doris (Robert) Hapke, Nancy (Fran) Ridley, Dinah Stevens, Betty (Robert) Reinholtz, brothers Robert Johnson, Gerald (Sharon) Johnson, sisters-in-law Doreen (John) Westerman, Shirley Youngman, and Jane Johnson. Predeceased by granddaughter Hillary Frawley; brothers Aurel, Francis (Nancy); sister Yvette (Dave) DePuyt; brother-in-law Arnie Stevens; sister-in-law Mayola Johnson.

There will not be services at the request of the deceased. Leo will privately be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Leo Johnson on Saturday, December 4th from 1-5 at 355 Hook Road, Farmington, NY. Donations can be sent to the American Heart Association or to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.