Johnson, Leona E.
NEWARK: Entered into rest on January 18, 2020 at the age of 89. She is predeceased by her husband, Elmer. Survived by her children, Rose (David) Tyrpak, and Ronald (EJ) Johnson; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Lucile Decker; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Friday, January 24, 4PM-6PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the Funeral Service will be held 6PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com
This Week in High School Sports
Pal-Mac Swim Team Division 2 FL League Champions
In the Division 2 showdown between the Pal-Mac and Marcus Whitman swim teams, The Red Raiders emerged victorious with a...
Efforts underway to mitigate further erosion on Sodus Bay’s Crescent Beach
High water and winter storms brought over three dozen volunteers from around Sodus Bay to join forces at Crescent Beach...
