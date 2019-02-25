Obituaries
Johnson, Lloyd E.
NEWARK: Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 80. Lloyd was born in Palmyra, NY on July 24, 1938 to the late Alfred and Helen “Gulick” Johnson; he is survived by his brother Ron (Linda) Johnson; niece, Deborah (Mark) McEwen; nephew, Michael (Heather) Johnson, other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lloyd served his country through the United States Army. He was retired from St. John’s Home in Rochester, NY. He enjoyed music and played the banjo, bass, in several bands. Lloyd had a strong love and connection to his dog Roscoe with whom he is pictured. Services for Lloyd will be private. In honor of Roscoe, and in memory of Lloyd, please consider a donation in their memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.
