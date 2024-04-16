Johnson, Marilyn J.  

WILLIAMSON: Marilyn J. Johnson, a life-long resident of Williamson, NY entered into eternal peace at Kirkhaven in Rochester, NY after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 25, 2024 at age 82.

Marilyn will be dearly missed by her two children: Amy Johnson and Andrew (Karen) Johnson. Her memory will be cherished by her grandchildren: Caitlynne (Christopher) Graham, Christian Cook, Celia Johnson, and Mira Johnson, and her great grandchildren: Jordyn and Jillian Graham, Charlotte and Thaddeus Cook. She is also survived by her brother, Harry (Becky) Webber, her brother-in-law, Dale (Priscilla) Johnson as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dean A. Johnson in 1984, her parents, Frederick Webber in 1998 and Carol Webber in 1995, her sister, Barbara Watson in 1981 and her brother, Frederick C. Webber in 1968.

Marilyn was born in Auburn, NY on August 27, 1941, to Frederick Webber and Carol White. She moved to Williamson, NY in the mid-1950’s with her family and graduated from Williamson High School in 1959. Marilyn married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Dean A. Johnson on July 21, 1962. They resided in Williamson and had two beautiful children they adored, Amy and Andrew. Marilyn spent her career working as a secretary for local farmers and Wayne County BOCES, retiring after a long career in 2004. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church in Williamson, NY and was a member of Eastern Star of Williamson, NY Chapter #543. Marilyn loved camping with friends and family, traveling to Hawaii, Florida, and Italy, antiquing throughout the Northeast, and caring for her home and pets (Lady Bird, Barney, Bridget, and Sophie). She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) April 27, 2024 from 11am - 12pm, followed by a service at 12pm at Young Funeral Home in Williamson. Burial will follow service in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Marilyn Johnson can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter. Attn: Bonnie Webster, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd., Suite 110, Rochester, NY 14618 or call at, 1-800-272-3900.

