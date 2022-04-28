Johnson, Mary Charlotte

PALMYRA: February 3, 1923 – April 22, 2022

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Aunt, MARY JOHNSON, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at the age of 99. Mary was born February 3rd, 1923 in the town of Dewitt, NY. Her birth parents were Lewis and Ethel (Derby) Hughes. She was placed in foster care at the age of 5 with her younger brother, Hobart, age 2. Soon after, she found her future family; Earl and Nellie Casselman of Palmyra, NY. Hobart was adopted in 1929 and 76 years later they were reunited. In 1942 she married her childhood sweetheart, Keith Robbins Johnson of Palmyra. Following Keith’s service with the US Army, they purchased a house in Palmyra, NY where they raised thirteen children. Mary was a fulltime homemaker until 1967. At age 44, she began work at Mobil Chemical Company, retiring in 1989.

Mary was predeceased by her parents and foster parents; husband (Keith); siblings Roy, Walter, Dorothy, Leona, Nina and Hobart; Sons: William (Jean) Johnson and Everett Johnson; Daughters: Judith Ann Johnson and Nellie (Dave) Johnson. Son-in-law John Boden (Margaret).

She is survived by daughters Rebecca (Roger) Velten, Celeste (Ron) Finewood, Margaret Boden, and Cora Collins: sons Ed (Lori) Johnson, Andrew (Diane), Earl (Dawn) Johnson, Dan (Pat) and Eric (Jen) Johnson; a nephew, Steve (Janet) Garfield; 23 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

To recap 99 years of her life is nearly impossible. She was truly an amazing woman and sacrificed so much for her children whom she loved dearly. Memories are full of her homemade bread, pies and cookies; her love of camping in the Adirondacks; days at the beach, and travelling with her family. She loved being surrounded by her family. An amazing cook; she also loved to knit and continued as long as she was able.

Mary touched the lives of many people during her path through life. She leaves behind a huge imprint on our hearts and on this earth. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

At her request, a private graveside service will be held followed by a celebration of her life with her family. A donation can be made in her memory to the Wayne County Humane Society or a charity of your choice.