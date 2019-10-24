Powered by Dark Sky
October 24, 2019
Johnson, Mayola

by WayneTimes.com
October 24, 2019

NEWARK: April 18, 1937- October 23, 2019. Mayola passed away peacefully in her sleep. Mayola is predeceased by her son James Johnson and sister Roberta Tomes. Mayola is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Robert Johnson; sister Shirley Tilburg; children, Robert (Vickie) Johnson, Jr., Linda Klahn, Suzan (Paul) Everdyke; grandchildren, Tad, Derek, Nikki, Shaun, Timothy (Melissa), Tiffany (James); many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mayola worked at Johnsons Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Tech. She also worked at Blue Ribbon Dairy, where she met her forever and always, Robert Johnson. Mayola loved to garden, crochet, bake, and cook. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, & friend. Mayola was dearly loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 3-7 PM on Monday (October 28) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her funeral service will be held on Tuesday (October 29) at 10 AM.  Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Laurel House for their compassionate care. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made directly to the Laurel House located at 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY, 14513

 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Allen, Kenneth “Butch”

ALEXANDRIA BAY: Born in Alex Bay on August 30, 1949. Died on August 4, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Florence Allen and brother Terry R. Allen. He is survived by his loving wife Laura A. Allen, Sons Donald “Dj” (Alecia) Thomas Jr. and Terry Allen, Bobby Campbell. Siblings BobbiJo (Arthur) Campbell, Alice “Faye” […]

Read More
Furman, Joanne Tinella (Liseno)

CLYDE: Joanne Tinella (Liseno) Furman, 80, passed away August 08, 2020, at Newark Manor Nursing Home,where she was a resident for many years and had suffered with dementia. Joanne was raised in Clyde, NY, and lived there for over 70 years. She worked as the Newark DDSO for 10 years and retired. Joanne leaves behind […]

Read More
