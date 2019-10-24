NEWARK: April 18, 1937- October 23, 2019. Mayola passed away peacefully in her sleep. Mayola is predeceased by her son James Johnson and sister Roberta Tomes. Mayola is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Robert Johnson; sister Shirley Tilburg; children, Robert (Vickie) Johnson, Jr., Linda Klahn, Suzan (Paul) Everdyke; grandchildren, Tad, Derek, Nikki, Shaun, Timothy (Melissa), Tiffany (James); many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mayola worked at Johnsons Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Tech. She also worked at Blue Ribbon Dairy, where she met her forever and always, Robert Johnson. Mayola loved to garden, crochet, bake, and cook. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, & friend. Mayola was dearly loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 3-7 PM on Monday (October 28) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her funeral service will be held on Tuesday (October 29) at 10 AM. Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Laurel House for their compassionate care. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made directly to the Laurel House located at 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY, 14513