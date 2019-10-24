Johnson, Nancy L. (Bower) 

WOLCOTT: Nancy Johnson passed away on October 21, 2019 on her 47th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Watson Johnson; her beloved daughter, Suzie Johnson Hebel; son-in-law, Greg Hebel; her sister and brother-in-law, Suzie and Bob Houck; niece and nephew, Julia and Daniel Peck; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Debbie Johnson; her nephew, Aric Johnson; 20 first cousins; and numerous friends and other extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Josephine (Moser) Bower, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nancy was born on May 7, 1940 in Williamsport, PA. She earned her high school diploma from Milton (PA) Central Schools, her bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg (PA) State College, and her master’s degree from Bucknell University. She taught high school social studies for 37 years, 10 at the Leavenworth School (Wolcott) and 27 at North Rose – Wolcott High School. Nancy was an “old school” teacher, tough but fair. She was the chair of the social studies department at NR-W for many years. She served as a class advisor to several classes and also served as advisor of the National Honor Society. She entertained the high school students for many years in Forum by playing popular pieces on the organ. She and her best friend, Nancy (Brown) Patrick, would ride the buses frequently with students going to sporting events. Nancy took 17 students to England in 1967 and also took students on Erie Canal boat trips. Nancy married Tom on October 21, 1972 at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, with singing provided by Esther Searle’s high school choir. She and Tom honeymooned in Niagara Falls, Canada, as well as Bermuda. The pair enjoyed extensive travels over the years. In 1973, Nancy and Tom took a trip to every state, major city, and national park west of the Mississippi River for a total of 12,000 miles traveled. The couple spent many happy spring vacation weeks with Nancy and Ron Patrick and Alice and Fred Sprout at the Outerbanks of North Carolina. Nancy enjoyed attending Syracuse University sporting events with Tom. They were regular season ticket holders for football, men’s basketball, and men’s lacrosse. They attended many sports banquets, numerous bowl games, and were present when Syracuse won the NCAA national championship in basketball in 2003. Nancy was an active member in the Wolcott Presbyterian Church. She was a Deacon, occasional organist, and sang in the choir for many years. She served on two Pastor selection committees for the church over the years. Nancy was active in other organizations, as well. She chaired the Wolcott Bicentennial Celebration in 2007. She was involved with the Lioness Club, serving as President for a year. She often served as a national NEA delegate. Other organizations Nancy was active in include Delta Kappa Gamma, the Wolcott Historical Society, and Order of the Eastern Star. In addition, she was an avid genealogist with extensive success and co-authored a genealogy book with Tom in the 1980’s. Nancy was a great wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher who will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions in her memory to the Brick and Roof Repair Fund at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church. Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Wolcott, 11988 W. Main St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Where her funeral service will start promptly at 1:00pm. Interment in Glenside Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com