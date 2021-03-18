Johnson, Paul Roman

NEWARK: Paul Roman Johnson, 86, of West Avenue in Newark, died on March 15, 2021 at the DeMay Living Center.

All services will be private. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, 120 High St., Newark, NY 14513.

Paul was born in Rochester, NY on December 11, 1934 the son of the late Floyd and Martha Schenk Johnson, Jr. Paul graduated from the New York State Ranger School, College of Forestry, at Wanakena, NY in 1956. For many years, he had been a surveyor for Harnish & Lookup in Newark. In 1999, he retired from the Wayne County Real Property Tax Service in Lyons where he had worked as a map technician for 21 years. Paul owned P.J.’s Sporting Goods Store in Newark for 21 years.

He enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and collecting antique tools. Paul was a member of the Newark Knights of Columbus, Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, Wayne County Historical Society, NRA, Arcadia Senior Citizens and the Newark Grange.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Judith Austin Johnson; sisters Anne Hofschneider of Chili, Pat Thompson of Pittsford, Rita (Eugene) Hildreth of Lyons, Judith (Gary) Ledgerwood of Macedon, June (David) Bryant of Rochester; brothers Floyd A. III of Williamson, John (Shari) of Cold Brook; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother in 1994 and his father in 1998.

