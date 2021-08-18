Powered by Dark Sky
August 19th 2021, Thursday
Johnson, Pearl A.

August 18, 2021

 NEWARK: Pearl A. Johnson, 102, died Tuesday (August 17, 2021) at the Ontario Center Nursing Home in Hopewell.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday (August 20th) in the East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Street, Newark.

Pearl was born on July 4, 1919 in the Town of Arcadia the daughter of Stanley and Josephine DeMay Johnson.

She had been a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph and taught school at St. Francis St. Stephen Parochial School in Geneva.  She had retired to come home to care for her aging parents. Pearl was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.

She survived by several good friends.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

