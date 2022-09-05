Johnson, Robert A.

SODUS: Age 70, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Lori; son, Shawn Johnson (Jessie); daughter, Kimberly Bradford (Terry); grandchildren, Gauge, Landon, Madison and Hadley; brother, Phillip Johnson; sister, Valerie Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his father, John Johnson; mother, Melba Johnson (Smith); and brother, Allan Johnson.
Robert loved the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, fixing everything broken and spending time with his grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, September 10th at 1:00 pm. at the Baptist Rural Cemetery, 5494 South Geneva Rd, Sodus, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Wallington Fire Department, PO Box 57, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
NEWARK: Willliam Joseph Shea, 86, died Thursday (September 1, 2022) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, on Friday (September 9th) at St. Michael hurch, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Bill was born in Post Chester, New York on June 22, 1936. […]