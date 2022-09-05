Johnson, Robert A.

SODUS: Age 70, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Lori; son, Shawn Johnson (Jessie); daughter, Kimberly Bradford (Terry); grandchildren, Gauge, Landon, Madison and Hadley; brother, Phillip Johnson; sister, Valerie Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his father, John Johnson; mother, Melba Johnson (Smith); and brother, Allan Johnson.

Robert loved the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, fixing everything broken and spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, September 10th at 1:00 pm. at the Baptist Rural Cemetery, 5494 South Geneva Rd, Sodus, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Wallington Fire Department, PO Box 57, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.