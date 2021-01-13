Johnson, Robert D., Johnson, Judith M.

LYONS: Age 81, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2020. He is survived by his five sons Bobby, Randy, Brian, Jeff and Mark. He is also survived by his siblings Dolores Farley and Donald Johnson. He is predeceased by his parents Cecil and Georgia Johnson of Shady Valley, TN and sisters Janet, Brenda and Margaret. Robert was a loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Robert retired from Eastman Kodak. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and spending time with his family.

LYONS: Age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2020. She is survived by her five sons Bobby, Randy, Brian, Jeff and Mark. She is also survived by eight siblings Diane, Kathy, June Ann, Phyllis May, Danny, Dennis, Thomas, and Timmy. She is predeceased by a sister Elizabeth and parents Byron and Agnes Lapp. Judy was a loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Judy was very involved with her church. She was a wonderful homemaker and devoted wife who loved raising her boys and spending time with her entire family. She enjoyed baking, gardening and watching the Dallas Cowboys. A service for Mr. & Mrs. Johnson was held for immediate family in Lyons, New York on December 29, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled for 2021.