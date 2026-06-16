Johnson, Rose Marie

Palmyra: Rose Marie Johnson passed peacefully on June 8, 2026, at the age of 92. Rose is predeceased by her husband Mynard Johnson, husband of 51 years; brothers: Robert, William, Donald, Charles and Leslie; sisters: Leta, Shirley, Ruth, Barbara and Beverly. She is survived by her children Ronald (Brenda) Johnson and Debra (Greg) Aspinall; 7 grandchildren: Joshua, Christa, Timothy, Jeremy, Tamara, Andrew, Michaela; 11 great grandchildren: Marlena, Alisha, Alaina, Nicholas, Declan, Nora, Oliver, Avielle, Aria, Alijah, and Ava; great great-grandson Elwood; brother Leo (Kathy) Blauvelt; sister Peggy Crippen; numerous nieces and nephews.

She began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witness in 1954 and was baptized in 1957. She was active with the Newark, NY congregation until her death. She loved her family and her many friends in the congregation. Also, sharing with others what she learned about our wonderful God, Jehovah, and his promise for a beautiful future ahead for us here on earth. She believed she will one day be alive again and living on that new earth.

A memorial service will be held at the Newark congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 201 Silver Hill Road, Newark, NY on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 3 PM. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com