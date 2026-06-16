What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Johnson, Rose Marie

June 16, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Palmyra: Rose Marie Johnson passed peacefully on June 8, 2026, at the age of 92.  Rose is predeceased by her husband Mynard Johnson, husband of 51 years; brothers: Robert, William, Donald, Charles and Leslie; sisters: Leta, Shirley, Ruth, Barbara and Beverly.  She is survived by her children Ronald (Brenda) Johnson and Debra (Greg) Aspinall; 7 grandchildren: Joshua, Christa, Timothy, Jeremy, Tamara, Andrew, Michaela; 11 great grandchildren: Marlena, Alisha, Alaina, Nicholas, Declan, Nora, Oliver, Avielle, Aria, Alijah, and Ava; great great-grandson Elwood; brother Leo (Kathy) Blauvelt; sister Peggy Crippen; numerous nieces and nephews.

She began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witness in 1954 and was baptized in 1957. She was active with the Newark, NY congregation until her death.  She loved her family and her many friends in the congregation.  Also, sharing with others what she learned about our wonderful God, Jehovah, and his promise for a beautiful future ahead for us here on earth. She believed she will one day be alive again and living on that new earth.

A memorial service will be held at the Newark congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 201 Silver Hill Road, Newark, NY on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 3 PM.  To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.