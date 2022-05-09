Johnson, Rose

WOLCOTT: It’s impossible to overstate the amount of joy and love Rose Johnson brought into the world. A woman who barely touched 5-feet tall standing on her toes, Rose warmed countless hearts with nothing more than a smile — and bellies with her Italian cooking.

Rose quietly drifted away on April 26, 2022, surrounded by her family, at the age of 92 joining her husband Gordie of 60 years and her daughter Amy. She leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and generosity for those she didn’t know and an even greater affection for her large, and loving, family and friends.

Antonio and Faustina, Rose’s parents, emigrated from Rizzacorno, Chieti, Italy with their four children Domenica, Vitolina, Carlo, and Pasquale. Rose was born in East Brady, Pennsylvania on June 8, 1929. The family moved to Muse, Pennsylvania where sisters Ann and Clara were born.

Following High School, Rose was employed at Continental Can Company then moved to Washington D.C. to work for the U.S. Navy. That’s where Rose met Gordon, known as “Gordie,” an Airforce sergeant who proposed to her on their first date. A second proposal, this time with a ring, came on Halloween night. They married in 1954.

Rose and Gordie started married life in Webster, NY, then settled down in Wolcott with their five children Janet (Don), David (Lynne), Robert (Paula), Judith and Amy (Robert).

Rose was a volunteer and a longtime member of St. Mary Magdalen in Wolcott. She loved her wine, chocolate ice cream and was a voracious reader. She was an avid bird watcher, and her favorite birds were bluebirds.

As was her nature, Rose used her greatest gifts for the benefit of others. Her green thumb kept plants beautiful and blooming inside and outside the family farmhouse, and Rose’s cooking kept everyone fed at large, chaotic holiday gatherings. Her German potato salad, chocolate mayonnaise cake, brownies, homemade pickles, and pasta and meatballs were all family favorites.

Rose was happy with a house filled with friends and loved ones.

Rose is survived by her grandchildren Anthony (Nicole), Susanne (James), Rachel (Andreas), Jacob (Laura), David (Gwendolyn), Krista (Patrick), Eric (Sarah), Kevin (Kara-Me), Michael (Heather), Jared (Jen), Rose and Matthew; and great grandchildren Anthony, Douglas, Ian, Mia, Elliana, AnnaBelle, Scarlett, Vidalia, Declan, Kolbe and Isla.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Rose to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and help eliminate this baffling, crippling disease. The website is: https://www.michaeljfox.org, or mail your contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or call 1-800-708-7644 to donate over the phone.