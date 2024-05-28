Johnson,Joyce

SODUS, NY: Joyce Johnson, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at the Wayne Health Center.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Joyce was born on June 20, 1929, in Sweden, NY, the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Alhart) Alexander. She graduated from the Brockport High School. Joyce worked as bookkeeper, Gleason Works in Rochester. A treasured member of the Alexander family, Joyce loved company and catching up with her visitors. She kept close tabs on family members and was impressively up to date on current events. She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan who could recap each and every play of a Bills game. She loved a homemade apple pie and was the most humble and appreciative person, who also had a terrific sense of humor.

We are especially grateful to several dear friends who helped her maintain her independence all these years, particularly Jim and Susan Johnson, who cared for her like family.

She is survived by her sister; Shirley (Richard) Murphy; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Charles H.; son Robert "Bobby" Johnson; siblings Roberta, Henry, Charles, Dorothy, Winston, Donald, George and Larry.