Johnston, Clara G. (Denie)

FAIRPORT: Formerly of Macedon – Our Mom, Clara Evadene (Denie) Grannas Johnston passed away quietly on November 16, 2021, following a lengthy illness. She was born December 29, 1933, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Paul and Clara (Evadene) Grannas.

Prior to moving to Macedon in 1962, Mom worked for Bell Telephone Company in Pennsylvania. She began working for New York Telephone in Newark in 1970, retiring in 1985. To keep herself busy, she worked for Ames Department Store in Macedon, LeeWards Craft Bazaar in Henrietta, and a few other positions before finally retiring for good. In retirement, she traveled to do genealogy research and enjoyed doing crafts such as scrapbooking, sewing, woodworking, and painting. She was able to spend more time with her children and grandchildren.

In her younger years, Mom was active in her community. She was a choir director, youth fellowship director and Sunday School teacher at the Macedon Center United Methodist Church. Along with our Dad, she volunteered in Little League baseball, Cub Scout Pack 166 and Boy Scout Troop 167 in Macedon. She volunteered in the Bullis Room at the Macedon Public Library and served on their board.

Mom is predeceased by her parents and four siblings, our Dad James R. Johnston, Sr., and grandson James R. Johnston III. She is survived by her children and their partners: Deborah S. Rawdon (Andrew) of Potsdam, James R. Johnston, Jr. (Nancy) of Walworth, David R. Johnston (Jennifer) of Irondequoit, and C. Paul Johnston (Tracey) of Irondequoit; grandchildren (Benjamin S. and Samuel B. Rawdon, Rachel A. Kohl (Patrick), Noah W. Johnston, Clay G. Johnston and 2 great-grandchildren (Sadie L. Kohl and Andrew P. Kohl); and several nieces.

Per Mom’s request, there will be no calling hours nor memorial service and burial will be private. In memory of Clara G. Johnston, donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation or NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness.

