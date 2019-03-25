Johnston, James R. III “Jamie”

WALWORTH: Went home to his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2019 at age 31. Predeceased by his grandparents: George and Frances Seils and James R. Johnston, Sr. Jamie was a 2005 graduate of Wayne Central High School and 2010 graduate of St. Lawrence University majoring in Math and Computer Science. He was currently working on his Master’s in Computer Engineering at NYU. He always knew how to make people smile and turn any situation into a funny one. He was incredibly supportive, wickedly funny, ridiculously handsome and just a pillar or a “pill” to many. Jamie was a Korean Army of one. Survived by his loving parents: Nancy and Jimmie Johnston; sister: Rachel (Pat) Kohl; grandmother: Clara Johnston; uncles: Terry (Pam) and Thomas (Debbie) Seils, David (Jennifer) and Paul (Tracey) Johnston; aunts: “Pedee” Seils and Debbie (Andy) Rawdon; niece: Sadie; nephew: Drew; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) March 30, 2019 from 2-4pm at Young Funeral Home. A celebration of Jamie’s life will be held on (Sunday) March 31, 2019 at 2pm at the Williamson First Presbyterian Church. A joyous send off will be held on (Saturday) April 27, 2019 at 2pm at the West Walworth Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Ilness: 320 North Goodman Street, Bldg. 102, Rochester, NY 14607 Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com