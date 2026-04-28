Jones, Clayton G.

January 28, 1951 – April 25, 2026

Savannah: Clayton Jones, 75, passed away suddenly, Saturday, April 25, 2026 after recently being diagnosed with an illness.

Clayton worked in the chemical industry for most of his life, spending many years with Evans Chemetics in Waterloo and later with HB Fuller in Geneva, where his dedication and leadership led him to the role of plant manager.

He had many passions, but none greater than his love of hunting. An autumn morning before dawn—bow in hand, arrow in the quiver, settled into a tree stand—was, for Clayton, heaven on earth. Over the years, several turkeys, many whitetails, a coyote, and even a black squirrel met their end at the tip of his arrows. The woods were where he felt most alive.

Clayton is survived by his loving wife, Judy, who cared for him faithfully and stood by his side through every health battle. He is also survived by his children: Robert (Helen) Deon, Jeff (Jen) Ames, Craig (Linda) Dingy, Paul (Deana) Jones, Tina Dunham and David, Elizabeth (Dallas) Scheid, and Lisa (Andy) Read; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clair and Ruth Jones; his brothers Larry, Kenny, and Marty; his sister Peggy; his daughter Patty Jo Ames; his son in law Mark Dunham; and his beloved dog, Gizmo.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 1:00–4:00 PM at the South Butler Fire Department, 13048 S Butler Road, South Butler, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buckskin Bowmen Club, 853 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.