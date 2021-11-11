Jones, Dianna

SODUS: Age 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. She is survived by her siblings, Robert Barrett Sr. of Clyde, Hilton Barrett of Palmyra and Helen Barrett of Louisiana; nephew, Robin (Sheryl) DeParde of Lyons; cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Dianna retired from Dynalec in Sodus after 28 years of service.

Friends and family are invited to call 12:00pm -1:00pm Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551 where her funeral service will start promptly at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com