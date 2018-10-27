Jones, Elizabeth C

NEWARK: Died on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at the age of 96. Betty was born on January 24, 1922 in Rochester, NY the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth Margrander Schroeder. She was married to George “Ernie” Jones on October 11, 1941 at St. Ambrose Church in Rochester. Betty was a retiree of Mobil Chemical. In her spare time Betty enjoyed word search puzzles and coloring. She had a passion for Daniel O’Donnell’s Gospel music. Betty loved her family and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Jones is predeceased by her husband Ernie and son Richard Jones. She is survived by her daughter Linda Jones; son Larry (Roxanne) Jones; grandchildren David Fish, Melissa (Chuckie) Johnson and April (Rickie) Wooten; great-grandchildren Kylie, C.W., R.J. and Camden; sister Irene Jackson and several nieces and nephews. Please join the family for a memorial mass on Thursday, July 26 at 10am at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Newark. A reception will follow in the church hall. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. Please consider donations in Betty’s memory to Lifetime Care-Hospice, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513; St. Michael’s Church, 401S. Main St., Newark or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com