Jones, Elizabeth Hobbie

Sodus: Elizabeth Hobbie Jones, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, left this world peacefully on July 24, 2026, at the age of 88. Beth was born November 23, 1937, in Sodus to Dr. Thomas C. Hobbie and Elizabeth Morgan Hobbie.



Beth grew up the second of six sisters. She graduated from Sodus Central School in 1955 and obtained her license as a dental hygienist. She returned to college when her youngest child was two and earned her RN degree in 1978, a week before her oldest child graduated from high school.



On July 25, 1959, Beth married Ronald Jones in Sodus. Their 67-year marriage was filled with love, laughter, and adventures. They lived in six different states and raised four children. Beth taught all her children to cook and sew, encouraged them to learn musical instruments, and to do volunteer work. She instilled in them the same values of kindness, curiosity, and resilience that she embodied.



Beth enjoyed reading, European history, local politics, and travel. She was a good baker and musician, playing piano and flute. She was an active member of Rotary Wives in Maryland and Pennsylvania, and a cherished member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.



Beth is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Jones; her five sisters; her four children Elizabeth (Michael) Crowe, Andrew (Cheryl Chick) Jones, Philip Jones, and Susan Tannahill; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In her honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.