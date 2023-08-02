Jones, Helen Arlene

NEWARK: Helen Arlene Jones, 90, of Newark, New York, passed away on July 25, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1933. Helen is survived by her sister, Shirly Pentycofe, and her brother, Donald Gale. She is also survived by her sons, Kenneth Jones, Duane Jones, John Kirkpatrick, her grandchildren, Tara Hodge, Morgan Jones, Kendra Jones, and Brandon Kennedy, as well as her great grandchildren, Justise Hodge and Maddox Hodge.

Previously deceased were her brother, Dwight Gale, her sister, Lois Reeves, and her daughter, Karen Jones.

Helen attended Newark High School and later worked as a hospital admissions clerk. Upon retirement, she dedicated her time to volunteering as a patient greeter and assisting with birthing classes.

In her free time, Helen enjoyed hiking and biking. She accomplished remarkable feats such as biking over all of the Hawaiian islands and climbing Mount Whitney in her late forties. She even worked as part of a sailing ship crew in the Chesapeake Bay. Was even a winner on the television show Queen for a Day.

Helen was a member of First Methodist of Newark and also attended First Lutheran Church in Glendale, California.

A memorial celebration to honor Helen’s life will be planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that charitable donations be made to the ASPCA and the Cancer Society.

Please join us in remembering Helen Arlene Jones and celebrating her remarkable life.