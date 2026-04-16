Jones III, Leo D.

Leo D. Jones III has passed away on 3/10/2026. He was an amazing husband and father to our 7 children. He was survived by his wife Jennifer Jones and his children, Abbey Dawsey, Haley Jones, Ryan Jones, Amanda Rosario Jones, Abigail Jones, Jenny Jones, Shane Jones Jr., and lil Ellie Jones.



He was a loving, caring man that would give you his heart. He was born in South Carolina on May 20th, 1974, and he has lots of friends and family that will truly miss him. They are Betsy Hughes, Jamie and Ellie Hughes, Tammy and John Zanker, Steve and Kerrah Smith, and their kids Alexis, Avery, Ainsley, as well as his friends Jon Burgin, Darlene Hughes, and Nicky Rosario, Lee Martin, and his grandmother Jassie and his cousins, Ashley Gregg, Andrew Gregg, Dravin, Lyndon, and Alexandra.