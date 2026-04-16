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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Jones III, Leo D.

April 16, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Leo D. Jones III has passed away on 3/10/2026. He was an amazing husband and father to our 7 children. He was survived by his wife Jennifer Jones and his children, Abbey Dawsey, Haley Jones, Ryan Jones, Amanda Rosario Jones, Abigail Jones, Jenny Jones, Shane Jones Jr., and lil Ellie Jones.

He was a loving, caring man that would give you his heart. He was born in South Carolina on May 20th, 1974, and he has lots of friends and family that will truly miss him. They are Betsy Hughes, Jamie and Ellie Hughes, Tammy and John Zanker, Steve and Kerrah Smith, and their kids Alexis, Avery, Ainsley, as well as his friends Jon Burgin, Darlene Hughes, and Nicky Rosario, Lee Martin, and his grandmother Jassie and his cousins, Ashley Gregg, Andrew Gregg, Dravin, Lyndon, and Alexandra.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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