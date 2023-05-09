Jones, Linda L. (Williams)

Wolcott: Linda Jones, 75, passed away, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Highland Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, May 13 from 10 AM to noon, at the Front Line Church, 6002 William Street, Wolcott. A funeral Service will follow at the church, at noon. Burial will follow in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Linda was born on September 22, 1947 in Lake Wales FL., the daughter of the late Freddie L. And Irene B. (Brooks) Williams Sr.

She is survived by her daughter Bridgette (James) Jones-Waters and her son Carnell (Jimmy) Jones-Nguyen; her sisters Mary Bradley, Jill Stone, Gail Little and Barbara Ann, Althea and Yvonne Williams; her brothers Freddie Lee, Jr. and Lee Williams Sr.; grandchildren Cortlynne and James Waters III; a great grandson Xyaire Martin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband Carnell Jones Sr; sisters Joyce Williams and Lucy Peterson.