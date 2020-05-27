Obituaries
Jones, Lisa F.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on May 20, 2020 at age 63. Predeceased by her parents: Norman and Jane Fulkrod. Lisa enjoyed her work at Ames, Trident Mfg. and Wayne ARC. She loved helping others and especially her family. She enjoyed camping up on the St. Lawrence River every year. Lisa will be deeply missed by all. Survived by her partner of 25 years, Deb and her extended family; sons: Judston and Curtis (Lee) Jones; grandchildren: Ashley Jones, Wesley and Zyrah Jones; sisters: Ellen (Bill) Malloy, Diane (George) Belton, and Nancy (Steve) Freeh; brother: John Fulkrod; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in loving memory of Lisa can be made to Lollypop Farm or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
