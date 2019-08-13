Powered by Dark Sky
September 4th 2020, Friday
Jones, Nellie May (Sanderson)

August 13, 2019

WOLCOTT: Age 90, passed away peacefully August 10, 2019 at the Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 18, 1929 in Auburn, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, George & Rose Sanderson; her husband, George H. Jones; her children, George S. Jones and Evelyn (Jones) Kimball; siblings, Rita Lauer, Shirley Cook, Francis Cunningham, Williams S. Sanderson and Robert E. Sanderson. She is survived by her children, Randy A. Jones of Apalachin and Dale H. Jones of Wolcott; grandchildren, Danielle Jones, Melanie Jones, Alexander Jones, Erica Malchoff, Tanya Malchoff, Kurt Pollard, James Jones, William Jones and Karen Ann Jones; great grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, Sarah, Marissa, Malaya, Login, Carter, Julian, Adrienne, Killian, Tyler, C.J., Zachary, Damin, Landon, Carley and Alana; sister, Isabelle Valliere; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care the staff at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center gave to Nellie. She loved to bowl and camp with her husband and children and also loved baking. Nellie retired from Durkee Foods in 1991 after 18 yrs. Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Funeral Service will start promptly at 1:00pm. Interment at the convenience of the family in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Dobush, Marcia A.

WOLCOTT: Age 74, passed away peacefully at her home on September 1st with her daughters Tatiana and Maya Dobush by her side. After graduating from LeMoyne College and Temple University Marcia was an honored English teacher and mentor to many at Red Creek Central School where she retired. Marcia is predeceased by her parents Veronica […]

Gobeyn, Rita

SODUS: Rita Gobeyn died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at age 72. She was  born February 2, 1948 to Francis and Dorothy Shampine. She worked at McDonalds in Williamson for 25 years.  She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going shopping. Rita was predeceased by her husband Roger Gobeyn; daughter Amanda Sue Smith; brothers Thomas […]

