Jones, Nellie May (Sanderson)

WOLCOTT: Age 90, passed away peacefully August 10, 2019 at the Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 18, 1929 in Auburn, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, George & Rose Sanderson; her husband, George H. Jones; her children, George S. Jones and Evelyn (Jones) Kimball; siblings, Rita Lauer, Shirley Cook, Francis Cunningham, Williams S. Sanderson and Robert E. Sanderson. She is survived by her children, Randy A. Jones of Apalachin and Dale H. Jones of Wolcott; grandchildren, Danielle Jones, Melanie Jones, Alexander Jones, Erica Malchoff, Tanya Malchoff, Kurt Pollard, James Jones, William Jones and Karen Ann Jones; great grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, Sarah, Marissa, Malaya, Login, Carter, Julian, Adrienne, Killian, Tyler, C.J., Zachary, Damin, Landon, Carley and Alana; sister, Isabelle Valliere; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care the staff at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center gave to Nellie. She loved to bowl and camp with her husband and children and also loved baking. Nellie retired from Durkee Foods in 1991 after 18 yrs. Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Funeral Service will start promptly at 1:00pm. Interment at the convenience of the family in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.