Jones, Paul

STERLING NY/Formerly Wolcott: Died unexpectedly on 5/22/20 at age 65 at home. He fought a courageous battle with aneurysms and other major health issues. Paul always looked for projects to tinker with or fix no matter where he went, especially his brother-in-law’s. He will be remembered for helping everyone figure out their cars, computer problems (before Google came around) and always for being a kid at heart. Paul had a talent for painting vehicles and always finding a way to make anything work. As well as being known for building, repairing computers and taking pictures. Survived by his loving wife, Shirley of 44 years, son Paul Jr. of Arizona, brothers Fred (Becky) Jones of Red Creek, Robert (Bea) Jones of Kentucky, sisters Emogene (Gary) Harris of Palmyra, Barbie (Scott) Mein of Erin, NY, Carol Jones Mein and her boyfriend Ed Leonard of Red Creek, stepsister MaryAnn (Lou) Magrino of Lyons, aunts Barb Niles of Dundee, Marlene Niles of Williamson. Predeceased by parents Doris and Bill Jones, stepbrother Billy Williams, uncles. Survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great friends. At Paul’s request, please don’t dress up for his service. Wear comfortable clothes. Memorial Service will be on Saturday 8/29/20. For details, text 315-945-4536. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated and mailed to Shirley Jones, 1114 State Route 104A, Sterling NY 13156.