Jones, Scott C. 

PALMYRA: Scott passed away peacefully Thursday May 1, 2025, surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer.

Scott was born in Canandaigua, NY to Harold and Dorothy (Cullip) Jones on July 1,1961.

Scott was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Steve Hamelynk) Jones; grandchildren, Dakota, Jameson, Paytynn, and Maryjane; sisters, Melanie (Joe) Guth, Lauralee Jones, and Patricia London; brothers, James (Lori) Jones and Brett Jones; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Scott graduated from Palmyra Macedon Schools in 1980 and proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy with 11 deployments.

Scott was an avid "rock hound", traveling, searching, cutting, and displaying his finds. He also enjoyed making jam, candy, and giving away jars of his special spicy peanuts.

Scott will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.

A private graveside inurnment will be held at Palmyra Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Scott may be directed to Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark or the American Cancer Society.

To leave the family a memory or online condolence, visit Scott’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.