Jones, Sr. Mark D.

SODUS POINT: Age 54, passed away Friday December 24, 2021 at his residence on Margaretta Rd. Sodus Point following a brief illness. Family and friends are invited to the Sodus Point Fire Dept. for a Celebration of his life on January 8, 2022 from 1-4 pm. Kindly consider contributions to the SPFD in memory of Mark.

Mark was born in Sodus the son of Robert and Marilynn Williams Jones. Mark was a life resident of Sodus Point and on July 11, 1987 he married the love of his life Paula LaRock. He was employed by the Village of Sodus Point as its Water Dept. Superintendent. He was a very active member of the SPFD and was a past Chief and presently its assistant chief. Mark was also a member of the Sodus Bay Gun Club.

Surviving besides his wife Paula, is his father Robert T. Jones, Sr, two children: Mark (Lynlee) Jones of Sodus and Allie (Charles) Lafler of Seneca Falls. Brothers: Robert T. (Kimberly) Jones, Walworth, Timothy J. (Darlene) Jones, Sodus Point, Jeffrey H. Jones, Webster and Troy A. Jones of Rochester. Four grandchildren: Jonathan, Madison, Myle and Conor. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his mother Marilynn D. Jones in 2013 and a son Jonathan.

Arrangements are in the care of Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.