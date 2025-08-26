Jones, Wesley C.

Age 81, passed away on Friday, August 22, 2025, with his family by his side. He was born on December 5, 1943, in Bath, NY to the late Henry and Leona (Lyon) Jones. He was predeceased by his wife, Thelma Jones, daughter, Wendy Peaty and several brothers and sisters. Wesley is survived by his daughters, Christina (Brian) Standt, Audrey (Michael) Warr and Sheila Meisel; step-daughter, Christine (Jerry) Vanderwalle; brother, William (Jeanette) Jones; grandchildren, Heather (Joe) Standt, Christopher (Janette) Standt, Ashley (Derick) Hoffman, Brandon Hoffman, Britney Milmore and Erika (Michael) Vanderburg; many great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Wesley was a veteran the US Army and a longtime member of the American Legion and VFW in Lyons, NY and Phelps, NY. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Wesley on Saturday, September 6th at 1 pm at Maranatha Bible Church, 8721 Travell Knapps Corners Road, Lyons, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Hom