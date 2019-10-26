Obituaries
Jones, William C
MACEDON:Ddied on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Please join the family for graveside committal prayers with military honors on Tuesday, November 12 at 11am at Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Masonic Brotherhood Fund, 71 West 23rd Street, New York NY 10010. Bill was a longtime resident of the Palmyra-Macedon area. He was a 1954 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School and a member of the Operating Engineers Local 832 for over 40 years. Bill was very active with the Drumlin Square Lodge #1180 F&A Masons. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Marine Corp flag in honor of Bill’s service to our country. Bill is survived by his wife Mary Lou; daughter Lorraine K. Jones; son Carl M. Jones; sister Joanne S. Jones; stepchildren Mary Lynn Cotroneo, Susan J. Caradori, Christopher M. Pelton and Charles D. Pelton; 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son David W. Jones. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
