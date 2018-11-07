Jones, William C.

LYONS: Age 82, of Mt. Pleasant Rd., passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Bill was born April 20, 1936 in Cato, a son to the late Burdette and Gladys Forbes Jones. He was a truck driver for Agway in Weedsport and later drove for Swift Trucking in Auburn, retiring in 1999. Predeceased by his son, William Mark Jones and brother, Carl Jones. He is survived by his companion, Shirley Cooney of Lyons; 5 children, Colleen Jones, Lance Jones, Todd Jones, Donna Sullivan and Erik Jones; 3 step-children, William Cooney, Lori Cannan and Diane Devlin; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Patricia Anderson, Betty Smith and Kay Doty; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Family and friends may call Monday (Nov. 12) from 4 to7 pm at Week-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday (Nov. 13) at 11 am. Burial will follow at South Lyons Cemetery. For those wishing, please make a contribution to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or to American Heart Association in Bill’s memory.keysorfuneralhomes.com