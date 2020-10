PALMYRA: Gisela died on October 23, 2020 at age 88. She is survived by her children, John (Dawn) Jordan, Heidi Jordan, Dora Nichols, Sally Jordan, Laura (Bill) Donaldson and Evelyn Wilferth; grandchildren, Kevin, John, Evan, Jenna, Joshua, Destiny, Serenity, Forrester and Eternity; special friend, Linda. A private memorial service will be held for family. Contributions in Gisela’s memory may be directed to the DeMay Living Center, rrhgive.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Gisela’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.