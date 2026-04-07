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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Jordan, Howard

April 7, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Palmyra: Howard Jordan, 90, passed away on April 2nd, 2026 in Cobourg, Ontario, Canada.  Born August 27, 1935 as the second son of David and Ruth Jordan, Howard spent much of his life in his hometown of Palmyra, NY.  He retired as Treasurer of the Palmyra-Macedon Central School district in the late 90’s, where he also was proud to serve as athletic coach for the cross-country team.  He was the author of the column “As I See It” covering local sports during that time.

Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sharlene, Howard is survived by his four children, Joni (Scott) Sahhar-McCagg of Ruskin, Fl, Jay (Melanie) of Waterford, Va. Jodi Marasco of Fairport, NY and Jad of Jacksonville Florida.  A lover of sports, woodworking and other crafts, he shared those loves with his 6 grandchildren, Adam and Mandy (Jackie) Sahhar, Caroline and Ben (Jessye) Jordan, and Lindsay (Dave) Ierino and Katelyn Marasco, Howard was also proud of his 9 great grandchildren, Carter, Dawson, Avery and Cora Sahhar, Naomi Jordan, and Marlea, Michaela, Morgan, and Molly Ierino.

Howard is also survived by his two sisters, Judy Whiteman of Denver, Co. and Jean Jordan of Jacksonville, Fl. as well as several nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed his last several years traveling from Cobourg, Ontario to Sebring Fl with his beloved friend and partner, Sandy Phillips, who shared in many an adventure.

Private services will be held later at the family’s discretion.  Howard remained a passionate fan of all PalMac sports until his passing.  Donations in Howard’s name can be given by contacting the Palmyra-Macedon Athletic Department.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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