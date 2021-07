CLYDE: Phyllis Jorgensen, 92, went home to Jesus on October 2, 2020. She died peacefully at her home.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, August 8, at the United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St. in Clyde at 2:00 officiated by Rev. Karen Heit. Weather permitting, her service will be under a tent on the church lawn followed by light refreshments in the fellowship hall.