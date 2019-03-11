Joslyn, Peter R. 

SAVANNAH/FLORIDA: Age 76, passed away on March 6th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Peter is survived by his sisters, Mary Lou Bowker and Carol (Dick) Hawrelak both of Savannah; brother, Jerry (Sally) Joslyn of Newark; several nieces, nephews, grand niece’s and great grand niece’s, and nephews. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Murray; brothers, Ronald and Richard Joslyn. Peter was born June 6th, 1942 in Lyons, the son of Herbert and Thelma Joslyn. He attended Clyde Savannah High School, after which he joined the Army and served in Vietnam as a power plant operator. Upon his return from Vietnam, he became a long-haul truck driver for over 40 years. After retiring he enjoyed riding his Harley and was usually seen with his constant companion, Petro (his dog). Friends and family are invited to call 4:00-7:00pm, Thursday, March 14th at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 10:30am on Friday in Butler-Savannah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Savannah American Legion, Post #1343, PO Box 56, Savannah, NY 13146. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com