Obituaries
Joslyn, Peter R.
SAVANNAH/FLORIDA: Age 76, passed away on March 6th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Peter is survived by his sisters, Mary Lou Bowker and Carol (Dick) Hawrelak both of Savannah; brother, Jerry (Sally) Joslyn of Newark; several nieces, nephews, grand niece’s and great grand niece’s, and nephews. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Murray; brothers, Ronald and Richard Joslyn. Peter was born June 6th, 1942 in Lyons, the son of Herbert and Thelma Joslyn. He attended Clyde Savannah High School, after which he joined the Army and served in Vietnam as a power plant operator. Upon his return from Vietnam, he became a long-haul truck driver for over 40 years. After retiring he enjoyed riding his Harley and was usually seen with his constant companion, Petro (his dog). Friends and family are invited to call 4:00-7:00pm, Thursday, March 14th at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 10:30am on Friday in Butler-Savannah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Savannah American Legion, Post #1343, PO Box 56, Savannah, NY 13146. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Williamson teams top Odyssey of the Mind Competition
Mrs. Szklany’s team of third and fourth graders from Williamson Elementary competed in the Region 14 (Rochester area) Odyssey of...
Clyde-Savannah students perform in all-county festival
Clyde-Savannah fifth and sixth-graders recently performed at the elementary all-county festival, held at Sodus Elementary School on March 1 and...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Furber, Jacqueline J. HURON: Age 83, of Huron NY left this life on March 10, 2019. Jacqueline (Jackie) was born...
McCarthy, Richard F. “Dick”
PALMYRA: Richard F. “Dick” McCarthy 77, of Palmyra, NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY. ...
Craig, George E.
PORT GIBSON/NEWARK: George E. Craig 69, of Atwater St., died March 9 2019. George was born in Newark on January...