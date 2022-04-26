Judware, Bonnie L. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on April 24, 2022 at age 71.

Predeceased by father: Kenneth Kinney and sister: Connie Bennett; brother: Philip Kinney.

Bonnie loved her flowers and spending precious time with her family during the holidays. She was an amazing grandmother who loved to stay active with all her grandchildren even at times when she didn’t feel well.

Survived by her loving husband of 19 years, William Judware; children: Darrin Page and Wendy (Josh) Richmond, Carolyn (Tom) Russell and Lisa (Sean) Dobbins; grandchildren: Thomas Page, Aiden and Evan Richmond; mother: Mary Jane Burkhard and two brothers.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) May 3, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Bonnie can be made to the Pines of Peace.

