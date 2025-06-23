Juliano Sr., Phillip S.

LYONS: Phillip S. Juiano Sr, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the Ontario Center Nursing Home.

Friends may call from 11 AM - 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 PM on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at St. Michael’s Church Corner of Phelps St. and Holley in Lyons, New York. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial in his name may be made to Alton Fire Company, PO Box 2, Alton, New York 14413.

Mr. Juliano was born in Rochester, on December 5, 1934, the son of the late Phillip A. and Mary DiMora Juliano. Phil founded Juliano’s Auto Parts in 1950 and retired in June of 2019, when his grandson Nicholas took over.

He is survived by his daughter Elaine; a son Phillip Jr.; grandchildren Shaynee, Nicholas (Katarina) and Anthony; cherished great grandchildren Jaxson, Mareiana, and Nico Genaro. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 Years Audrey; granddaughters Lyndsay and Michaela; goddaughter Lisa Juliano; godson Leonard Lauricella; and all of his siblings

