Kahle, James Clinton

November 14, 1937 ~ October 4, 2025

PALMYRA: Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the age of 87. He was born to the late Frederick and Florence Everett Kahle, on Sunday, November 14, 1937. He is also predeceased by his grandson Devon Duncan, and his 8 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Barbara, daughters, April, Kim, June and Coral (Mark); proud grandfather to 13 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

James was an Air Force Veteran having served during Vietnam. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. James lived for his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. Family was most important to James. He loved the Pittsburg Steelers.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-4 PM on Monday, October 13, 2025, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of James to the Palmyra American Legion or to Lollypop Farm. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.