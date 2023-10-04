Kaller, Jeffery A.

CANANDAIGUA: Jeffery A. Kaller, age 69, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, September, 28, 2023, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marjorie (Moore) Kaller; three children, Amy (Dan) Bernard, Aaron (Alexa) Gutter and Abby (Jeff) Zanowick; six grandchildren, Madeline, Charlotte, Jackson, Kellyn, Julian and Elias; two sisters, Sherry (Jim) Crawford and Melissa (Ed) Beecher; nieces and nephews.

Jeff was born in Newark and was the son of Lyman and Dorothea (Yeckley) Kaller. He attended Newark schools and was a graduate of Newark Central School, class of 1973. Jeff earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Cortland, class of 1977 and a master’s degree from SUNY Brockport. He was a physical education teacher at Victor Central School for 32 years, retiring in 2009, where he also coached wrestling and football. In retirement, Jeff and Marjie enjoyed wintering in Naples, FL. Jeff enjoyed hunting, Canandaigua Lake and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ban-Hoefen and the staff at Sands Cancer Center for the excellent care Jeff received.

A celebration of life will be held next summer. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. 10727, Rochester, NY 14610. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.