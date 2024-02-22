Powered by Dark Sky
February 23rd 2024, Friday
Kaufman, Cathleen

by WayneTimes.com
February 22, 2024

In loving memory of Cathleen S. Kaufman

PALMYRA: Cathleen, beloved wife of Melvin Kramer, Passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at the age of 68. She is survived by her devoted husband Melvin; sons, Brian Kramer and Jason (Erika) Kramer; Brian’s children Hailey and Brandon; Jason’s children Madeleine and Coraline; and her sister, Grace. Cathleen was predeceased by her brothers Fred and Gary and her sister Betty.  

Cathleen was known for her caring nature and selflessness. She always put the needs of others above her own needs. Cathleen’s kindness and warmth touched the lives of everyone she encountered.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 from 12-2PM to celebrate her life. A service of remembrance will commence at 2PM for family and friends to share memories of Cathleen.  Please visit her tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.

